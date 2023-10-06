Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s always special when Belfast giants, Linfield and Glentoran collide – this was no different in front of a bumper crowd.

Linfield midfielder Chris Shields hit a glorious two first half goals – the second from the penalty spot – to secure the victory.

The result means Healy’s men are now a whopping 11 points ahead of the cross-town rivals in the Sports Direct Premiership table – Glentoran's title credentials are already under threat.

Chris Shields celebrates with his Linfield team-mates after netting in the derby day clash against Glentoran at Windsor Park

Both teams were involved in BetMcLean Cup action in midweek, but when they walked out in front of a bumper Big Two crowd, there were mass changes in both.

Glentoran had the first sight of goal after only six minutes. Shay McCartan’s in-swinging corner from the left was met by defender James Singleton, but he could only head over the crossbar.

Minutes later, Daire O’Connor was brought down on the edge of the box by Shields, only for McCartan to fizz his free kick over the top.

Linfield then began to take control, with Joel Cooper robbing Fuad Sule just inside the Glentoran half and, after sizing up the situation, he could only blast a low left-footer past the post.

Then, in another lighting break, involving Cooper and striker Matthew Fitzpatrick, defender Matty Clarke found himself free on the edge of the box, but his shot lacked conviction and accuracy.

Glentoran were being pinned back. Cooper tricked and teased his way past Bobby Burns on the left before finding Fitzpatrick, but before he could pull the trigger, Aidan Wilson came in with a great goal saving tackle.

Linfield achieved the breakthrough they deserved eight minutes before the interval – a goal that will give the Glens defence nightmares. Shields’ cross was punched out by goalkeeper Aaron McCarey, but it went straight back to the midfielder, who volleyed home, the ball coming off the unfortunate Burns.

And, the home fans were dancing with delight two minutes from time when Shields struck again. Again, the Glens will be kicking themselves as Aidan Wilson needlessly flattened Chris McKee inside the box.

Referee Andrew Davey was perfectly positioned to award the spot kick and the midfielder sent McCarey the wrong way.

Feeney obviously gave his boys a tongue lashing during the half-time cuppa, they reappeared with fresh impetus and had a decent chance to get back into the game on 52 minutes when O’Connor’s cross found McCartan at the back post, but he totally miscued, much to the delight of the home fans.

But the Blues should really have been out of sight on 67 minutes when defender Paddy McClean got into a horrible tangle, which was pounced on by Fitzpatrick, but with only McCarey to beat, the big striker’s low drive was expertly pushed to safety.

