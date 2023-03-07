The Blues travel to Inver Park seven points behind the hosts as they bid to retain their Gibson Cup crown.

Linfield have lost their last two games against the Inver Reds via penalty shoot-outs in cup competitions and Healy stressed they will need to up their game if they are to cut the gap at the top.

"There probably is a bit of a points difference now but it's not for me to say any team is out of the race," he said. "As it is, it's extremely hard for ourselves but it was key we won against Coleraine to keep us ticking along.

Linfield manager David Healy will take his side tonight to tackle Premiership league leaders Larne

"We're still in and around two or three other teams chasing Larn.

"But all we can do is worry about ourselves and see where that takes us.

"It's going to be a big game of, course.

"We've lost twice on penalty shootouts to them.

"In the Co Antrim Shield final after we went down to 10 men we stood up and were counted.

"The Irish Cup game could have gone either way on penalties...but our performance was probably more disappointing, I thought it was sub-par.

"We will need to play better, we'll need to be better prepared.

"We should be better prepared going into it as we've enough time.

"We will look forward to the challenge of going there."

A victory for the hosts will undoubtedly leave them in the driving seat and boss Tiernan Lynch has challenged his players to 'embrace' the occasion.

"They are all massive games at this stage," he stressed. "Our big thing is we have to go and try to enjoy these games as best we can.

"We have worked unbelievably hard on and off the pitch as a club over the last six years trying to get into situations like this.

"We have to try and embrace it and enjoy it.

"I don't think Tuesday night will define our season but we have to embrace it and go and meet it head-on."

