Linfield: Roy Carroll ruled out for rest of the season

Linfield have suffered a massive blow in their pursuit of the Danske Bank Premiership as goalkeeper Roy Carroll has been ruled out for the rest of the season.

Boss David Healy confirmed the news before tonight's clash with Glentoran at Windsor Park.

“It is with a major feeling of disappointment that I want to advise our supporters that initial scan results following the recent Seaview game have revealed that Roy Carroll has sustained a serious cruciate injury that will rule him out for the rest of the season," he told the club website.

"We are all so sorry for Roy who has been such a positive influence on and off the pitch and I know how popular he is with our supporters who I know will be greatly saddened by this news.

"However, injuries and suspensions are part and parcel of the game and this major setback will bring our squad even closer together as we face up to a huge schedule of busy and important fixtures in the coming weeks and months.

"Injuries always provide opportunities to others and I have every faith in young Gareth Deane who has played in a significant number of big games in our first team. He got his chance at Newry last week and again in tonight’s Big Two Derby."

Healy also confirmed the blues would look to bring in another goalkeeper before the transfer window closes on Thursday.