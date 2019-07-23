Linfield secure draw in Faroe Islands thanks to Andy Waterworth's brace

Linfield looked to be set for an excellent away win at HB Tórshavn in the Europa League second round first leg clash only to be pegged back in the last minute.

A brace from Andy Waterworth in the second minute and in the 88th minute put the Blues in front in the Faroe Islands.

But Adrian Justinussen cancelled out his first with a 37th-minute penalty before Paetur Petersen equalised with a minute to go.

It was a sucker punch for David Healy's men, who would play either Apoel Nicosia of Cyprus or Montenegro's FK Sutjeska if they make it through to the Europa League third qualifying round.

But with two away goals in the bank they are well placed ahead of next week's return leg at Windsor Park.