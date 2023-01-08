The 20-year-old played for Brentford but has been a free agent for several months.

Blues boss David Healy said: “Max is a Manchester lad who came through the Manchester United academy and then proceeded to play for Brentford but he’s been a free agent for several months.

"He trained with us for a few days before Christmas and he made a very positive impression during that time with us.

Linfield's new loan signing Max Haygarth at Windsor Park after signing until the end of the season.

"I’m really pleased that he’s come back and agreed to join us until the season end. While it’s a short time signing at this stage, he’s joining us with a view to extending the move at the end of the season.

"Certainly, our hope is that he comes in and does well and enjoys his time here, so that in the summer we can make the signing more long term in duration,” added Healy.

"Max can play in different positions in the attacking areas of a team and he comes from a really excellent football background, having progressed through the set-ups at Manchester United and Brentford.

"What really pleases me is he’s really excited to be joining us and he’s looking forward to competing for a place in our squad, as we aim to challenge for honours over the course of the closing months of the season.

