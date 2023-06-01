The 21-year-old joins the ranks at Windsor Park after being out of contract following a spell at FC Edinburgh, having previously been with St Johnstone and enjoying loan spells at Cove Rangers and Forfar Athletic.

Robertson becomes the third arrival at the Blues this week after David Healy’s men completed the signings of Matthew Fitzpatrick and Jack Scott from Glenavon and Wolverhampton Wanderers respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Linfield released strikers Eetu Vertainen and Kyle Lafferty after failing to retain their Gibson Cup title, with Robertson filling that void alongside Fitzpatrick.

Linfield have completed the signing of Scottish striker John Robertson on a two-year deal

In a statement on Linfield’s official website, Healy revealed that the Blues had went over to Scotland to watch Robertson in action before making their move to land his services.

He said: “John’s an exciting player who, as soon as he came to our attention, we've kept a close eye on over recent months. We've been over to see him play in Scotland and we believe he can strengthen our squad and increase our striking options for the upcoming European and domestic campaigns.

“Having signed Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jack Scott and now John Robertson, it's been a busy few days and I am grateful to our board for their continued backing and again, I want to thank Willie McKeown for all that he has done to bring this signing to the desired positive outcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"John is looking forward to joining up with the rest of the squad for pre-season training and for our European and domestic campaigns and I'm really excited about working with him and our other players over the coming months.

"We are continuing to work hard to try and complete other contract business and as soon as it's successfully concluded, we will of course update our supporters who I'm sure will make our new Scottish signing feel welcome and at home in his new surroundings."