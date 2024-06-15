Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Northern Ireland youth international Aodhan Doherty has targeted a breakthrough into the Blackburn Rovers first-team after joining the English side on a three-year deal.

The winger has made the move to Ewood Park after making the breakthrough at Linfield last season and is expected to link-up with Rovers' U21 side.

Doherty recently made his Northern Ireland Under-18 international debut, alongside new Rovers team-mate Tom Atcheson, in a game against England at St. George’s Park.

He would go on and make 13 first-team appearances for the Blues and was involved in last year's European squads.

Aodhan Doherty has signed for Blackburn Rovers from Linfield, (Photo: Blackburn Rovers website)

Speaking after his move was completed, Doherty told Blackburn Rovers' official website: "I’m very happy to be here. I’m glad it’s got sorted and hopefully I can get going from the very start and do the best that I can and work my way up to the first team.

“It’s a very big move for me and my family. I’ve always dreamt of being a professional footballer and so I’m glad to come over here and get a chance to play in England, and hopefully I can succeed.

“Wherever you’re from, playing in England is always where you want to play. Especially if you’re from Northern Ireland, not too many people get the chance to play in England, so I’m glad to be one of the lucky ones.

“Blackburn Rovers is a very big club, they’ve won the Premier League, the stadium’s unbelievable, the fans are top notch, they’re a very good team and a very well run professional club, so I’m glad to now be a part of the team.

“One of the big reasons why I came here was because it’s a very family-orientated club and they always want to produce Academy graduates and I want to be one of those young players who makes it through to the first team.”

A statement on Linfield's official website reads: "Linfield FC can confirm that Academy graduate and Scholarship student Aodhan Doherty has departed the club to join Blackburn Rovers.

"Aodhan has been a key player in Michael Gault's Linfield Swifts side over the past number of seasons but began to break into David Healy's side this season. Fans will fondly remember his contribution in the BetMcLean Cup match at Inver Park, coming off the bench to secure an injury time assist and scoring in the penalty shootout.