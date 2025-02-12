Linfield surged 20 points clear in the Sports Direct Premiership table following a crucial win over out-going champions 10-man Larne at a wintry Windsor Park on Tuesday night.

It was new boy Kieran Offord, signed in January from St Mirren, who grabbed the vital winner in the second half.

Larne are now 25 points adrift of the leaders - the title race has been run this season.

It was a night to forget for Gary Haveron's men, who had striker Andy Ryan sent off seconds before the interval following a challenge on Kyle McClean.

Linfield new boy Kieran Offord scored the winner in a 1-0 victory over Larne at Windsor Park. (Photo by Andrew McCarroll/Pacemaker Press)

Blues striker Matthew Fitzpatrick had the first pot at goal after only 11 minutes, but his shot from distance fizzed over the crossbar.

Linfield had another decent chance five minutes later when Fitzpatrick was hauled down by Shaun Want only for Kyle McClean to have his 20-yard free kick superbly saved by Rohan Ferguson.

Larne replied when new boy Tiernan O’Connor combined with Jordan McEneff, only for the former Derry City man to hook his shot high into the Railway Stand.

It was Larne who created by best chance of the half on 39 minutes. Dylan Sloan picked out Ryan on the left and, when he lofted his cross to the back post, Paul O’Neill – he had just replaced the injured O’Connor – could only head straight at David Walsh.

Larne had another chance when Sean Graham got to the by-line before picking out O’Neill, only for Blues defender Sam Roscoe to produce a brilliant block.

Seconds before the interval Larne lost Ryan, who was red carded by referee Shane Andrews for a lunging tackle on McClean.

The Blues almost broke the deadlock just after the restart when Roscoe rose to meet a McClean free kick, only to see his effort inch past the post.