Larne midfielder Mark Randall believes the Inver Reds should be full of confidence after their comeback victory against Linfield at Windsor Park.

The reigning champions had fallen behind to Joel Cooper's fine strike and knew if they were beaten, they would find themselves 11 points behind David Healy's men.

However, Larne grew into the contest and levelled at the break as Randall's well hit 30-yard effort sailed past Chris Johns and into the net.

The comeback was complete on 55 minutes as Joe Thomson headed in from Levi Ives' cross as Linfield's lead at the summit was cut to five points.

Larne midfielder Mark Randall celebrates his goal against Linfield as the Inver Reds left Windsor Park with a crucial 2-1 victory

"It was a good night and an enjoyable game to play in," Randall told Larne's YouTube channel.

"It was end-to-end stuff, I thought we did well on both sides as we kept the ball well and when we had to dig in, we did that.

"I thought we started slow but I think that just shows the character in the team.

"When we needed to get back into the game we did that with the crowd on top of us.

"It was a good night for us as if they got the three points, they would have got away from a lot of the teams, so it was a big win for us.

"You want to win every game and we are no different.

"It should give us momentum and confidence moving forward.

"We want to win every game to take momentum into the next one."

Randall's goal was his first of the season and it was certainly worth the wait and his thunderous strike would prove too hot for Johns to handle.

"We were finding it hard to break them down," he added.

"When teams sit in like that against us I think we need to get shots off from distance.

"Luckily for me, I did that and the ball went in.

"It's probably my best goal for Larne.

"I hadn't scored this season so thankfully it went in."

The Inver Reds face Coleraine at home on Friday night and 34-year-old Randall is relishing the busy schedule.

He continued: “It doesn’t get any easier, does it?

“It’ll be another tough game but they’re all tough.