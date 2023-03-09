Glentoran players Marcus Kane and Aaron McCarey appeared to be struck by missiles thrown from the Linfield end at The Oval on Valentine’s Day, meaning the game had to be stopped twice by referee Jamie Robinson.

Glentoran won the game 3-0 against their rivals with Linfield manager David Healy stating the club had "let ourselves down, on and off the pitch."

As a result, the Blues were due to have no home supporters in attendance for their Danske Bank Premiership fixture against Newry City on March 18.

Glentoran’s Aaron McCarey goes down injured after appearing to be struck by a missile during the 'Big Two' derby

However, Linfield issued an appeal against this decision which was overturned by the IFA Disciplinary Challenge.

A statement by Linfield this morning read: "Following the successful outcome of our IFA Disciplinary Challenge, we will be pleased to welcome our supporters to Windsor Park for the upcoming NIFL Premiership fixture against Newry City on Saturday March 18.

"The scenes at The Oval which led to our disciplinary sanction were totally unacceptable and not representative of the ethos and values of Linfield Football Club. It is vital that there is no repeat of this behaviour, as it is costing our club dearly, both in terms of fines and also in immeasurable damage to our reputation.

"We have been clear - if you cannot support our club in a positive manner, you are not welcome.