Cooper said: “I’d like to thank the Football Writers’ and their sponsors Dream Spanish Homes for this award.

"It's been a good month for me, winning the BetMcLean Cup and scoring four against Newry. It's the first time I've scored four in a game since I was a kid.

"Hopefully we can kick on in the post-split fixtures and push Larne all the way."

Linfield winger Joel Cooper has been named as the NIFWA Player of the Month for March.