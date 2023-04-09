News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
23 hours ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
23 hours ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Linfield winger Joel Cooper named Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Month for March

The 27-year-old scored six goals in the month, hitting an incredible four goals against Newry City and scoring the opening goal of the BetMcLean Cup final.

By Johnny McNabb
Published 9th Apr 2023, 10:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 10:40 BST

Cooper said: “I’d like to thank the Football Writers’ and their sponsors Dream Spanish Homes for this award.

"It's been a good month for me, winning the BetMcLean Cup and scoring four against Newry. It's the first time I've scored four in a game since I was a kid.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Hopefully we can kick on in the post-split fixtures and push Larne all the way."

Linfield winger Joel Cooper has been named as the NIFWA Player of the Month for March.Linfield winger Joel Cooper has been named as the NIFWA Player of the Month for March.
Linfield winger Joel Cooper has been named as the NIFWA Player of the Month for March.
Most Popular

The runner-up for the prestigious monthly prize was Cooper's Linfield teammate Chris Johns.

Joel CooperLinfieldChris JohnsNewryLarne