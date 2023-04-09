Linfield winger Joel Cooper named Dream Spanish Homes Player of the Month for March
The 27-year-old scored six goals in the month, hitting an incredible four goals against Newry City and scoring the opening goal of the BetMcLean Cup final.
Cooper said: “I’d like to thank the Football Writers’ and their sponsors Dream Spanish Homes for this award.
"It's been a good month for me, winning the BetMcLean Cup and scoring four against Newry. It's the first time I've scored four in a game since I was a kid.
"Hopefully we can kick on in the post-split fixtures and push Larne all the way."
The runner-up for the prestigious monthly prize was Cooper's Linfield teammate Chris Johns.