Linfield youngster impressing Arsenal fans while on trial with Premier League giants at prestigious youth tournament in Brazil
The 15-year-old was introduced off the bench for the Gunners’ U16/U17 squad in their opening game as they came from behind to beat Flamengo U15s 2-1 and then started during Wednesday’s 3-2 defeat to Atletico Nacional.
O’Neill made his senior Linfield debut as a substitute in October’s BetMcLean Cup victory over Queen’s University and then last month was handed a maiden Premiership appearance against Ballymena United at Windsor Park as the Blues won 4-0.
He has also represented Northern Ireland up to U17 level and was named JD Academy Player of the Month for October.
The talented youngster is already impressing Arsenal supporters with fan account Goonerdir posting on X, formerly known as Twitter, after his performance against Atletico Nacional: “O'Neill might have been the best of the game. He presses from the front, runs a lot, receives the ball, and when he is blocked on the outside, he carries it inside, and when he is blocked on the inside, he peels off and breaks through. Above all, this dribbling makes me want to acquire him. O'Neill is so good.”
O’Neill’s superb outside of the foot pass helped set up Arsenal’s first goal as he sent Chido Obi-Martin through before his saved shot fell to Alex Marciniak.
Arsenal face further Group Town fixtures against Sao Paulo and Mexican outfit Santos Laguna while Flamengo U16, MLS youth side Orlando City, Colo-Colo from Chile, Paraguayan club Club Cerro Porteño and Denmark’s Midtjylland are in Group One.