Linfield’s Joel Cooper is Sports Direct Premiership Player of Month
Cooper inspired the Blues to an unbeaten month with wins over Ballymena United, Dungannon Swifts, Glenavon and Loughgall.
The former Oxford United man registered four goals in the first month of the season.
A delighted Cooper said: "As an attacker, you always want to start the season well and score a few goals, but the important thing is that the team is winning.
"You can't create chances and score goals if the players behind you aren't doing their job, so this award also belongs to my team-mates.
"I'd like to thank both the Football Writers and their sponsors Sports Direct for this award. It's always nice to get individual recognition."
NIFWA Chair Michael Clarke said: "I'm delighted to be able to present Joel not only with his Belleek trophy but also with a Sports Direct voucher.
"Sports Direct not only sponsor the NIFL Premiership, they are also the new sponsors of NIFWA's Player of the Month award. We're really pleased to have such a big-name brand on board for the new season."
Crusaders forward Kieran Offord was runner-up with Dungannon’s Kealan Dillon in third.
Glentoran forward Rachel Rogan is the Women's Premiership Player of the Month.
Rogan – who scored four goals in four games, including the opener in the County Antrim Cup final win over Cliftonville – won the inaugural NIFWA monthly prize in 2019.