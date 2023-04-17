Linfield's Ross Larkin overcomes brain tumour and has Belfast Marathon in his sights

Ross Larkin had signed for Linfield at the age of 22 and it was at his graduation from Queen’s University in December 2021 when he began feeling unwell.

He was taken to hospital where it was feared he’d had a stroke, however a scan detected a grade three brain tumour.

The Newry-born defender, who has played 28 games for Linfield after signing from Portadown, underwent surgery on Christmas Eve, then began radiotherapy and chemotherapy.

Ross Larkin after surgery to remove a brain tumour

Linfield protected the young man’s privacy by issuing a statement that said Ross was in hospital for a "procedure".

Ross, who is running the Belfast Marathon in aid of Brainwaves NI, said: “As you could imagine this was a massive shock for me and my family, having to go through surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy at a time when I was supposed to be embarking on my professional career.

"However, thanks to the amazing medical team at the Royal hospital and Belfast City hospital my treatment was successful and I am now back living my life, stronger than ever.”

Ross said that he was eternally grateful to the medical staff who saved his life as well as his family and friends who rallied in support.

Ross Larkin had made 28 appearances for Linfield before illness struck

He said that his club – Linfield – and boss David Healy have been in contact regularly with well wishes.

It is not yet known if Ross can return to playing football, but he has found running greatly therapeutic.

He said: “While receiving chemotherapy I started to run as a way of keeping fit and healthy. I soon developed a liking towards running and decided to sign up for the Belfast Marathon.

"I am hoping to raise money for Brainwaves NI, a charity that helps support people in Northern Ireland who have been affected by a brain tumour while also funding research in the pursuit of finding a cure.”

To date Ross has raised £10,135 boosted by a bucket collection during Linfield’s game against Crusaders on Friday, April 7 during which £2,520 was donated including one Linfield supporter who handed over his winning bookies docket worth £46.50.

