Linfield's trip to Coleraine on Sunday called off, confirms the Northern Ireland Football League

Johnny McNabb
By Johnny McNabb

News & Sports Journalist

Published 26th Aug 2025, 13:47 BST
Linfield will no longer face Coleraine at The Showgrounds on Sundayplaceholder image
Linfield will no longer face Coleraine at The Showgrounds on Sunday
The Northern Ireland Football League (NIFL) has confirmed that Coleraine’s mouth-watering clash at home to Linfield this weekend has been postponed.

The Bannsiders had been due to welcome Linfield to The Showgrounds this Sunday (August 31).

However, in a statement released today, NIFL outlined that the game has been called-off due to a request from Linfield.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The NIFL Competitions Committee approved the request, following consultation with all stakeholders.

The request from Linfield cited Rule 21(b) in regards to their progress in Europe as they face Shelbourne in a crunch second-leg play-off tie on Thursday night at Windsor Park.

The rule states: “A club engaged in a competitive fixture under the auspices of UEFA (either ‘home’ or ‘away’) may apply for permission to rearrange its domestic fixture to allow a minimum of three days between matches.”

A re-arranged date has yet to be confirmed by the Northern Ireland Football League.

Related topics:LinfieldColeraineBannsidersEuropeUEFA
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice