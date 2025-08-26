Linfield's trip to Coleraine on Sunday called off, confirms the Northern Ireland Football League
The Bannsiders had been due to welcome Linfield to The Showgrounds this Sunday (August 31).
However, in a statement released today, NIFL outlined that the game has been called-off due to a request from Linfield.
The NIFL Competitions Committee approved the request, following consultation with all stakeholders.
The request from Linfield cited Rule 21(b) in regards to their progress in Europe as they face Shelbourne in a crunch second-leg play-off tie on Thursday night at Windsor Park.
The rule states: “A club engaged in a competitive fixture under the auspices of UEFA (either ‘home’ or ‘away’) may apply for permission to rearrange its domestic fixture to allow a minimum of three days between matches.”
A re-arranged date has yet to be confirmed by the Northern Ireland Football League.