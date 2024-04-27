Live
IRISH LEAGUE LOCKER ROOM: Live blog updates covering every goal scored in every Saturday game
LIVE BLOG: Irish League Locker Room goal updates across Saturday's fixtures
Welcome to the Irish League Locker Room live blog covering Sports Direct Premiership, Playr-Fit Championship and Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League clubs...with goal updates, previews, features and breaking news
GOAL: Limavady United 1 Coagh United 0
Alex Pomeroy
GOAL: Portstewart 1 Queen's University 2
Dan Mairs
GOAL: Rathfriland Rangers 1 Ballymacash Rangers 0
Matthew Holloway
GOAL: Banbridge Town 3 Tobermore United 1
Reece Doyle
GOAL: Portstewart 1 Queen's University 1
Portstewart
GOAL: Armagh City 0 Lisburn Distillery 2
Ryan McNickle
GOAL: Portstewart 0 Queen's University 1
Mikey Withers
GOAL: Banbridge Town 2 Tobermore United 1
Tobermore United
GOAL: Banbridge Town 2 Tobermore United 0
Sean Og Gallagher
GOAL: Moyola Park 0 Dollingstown 1
Jonathan Ewart
