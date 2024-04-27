Live

IRISH LEAGUE LOCKER ROOM: Live blog updates covering every goal scored in every Saturday game

By Patrick Van Dort
Published 27th Apr 2024, 14:04 BST

Welcome to the Irish League Locker Room live blog covering Sports Direct Premiership, Playr-Fit Championship and Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League clubs...with goal updates, previews, features and breaking news

14:51 BST

GOAL: Limavady United 1 Coagh United 0

Alex Pomeroy

14:45 BST

GOAL: Portstewart 1 Queen's University 2

Dan Mairs

14:41 BST

GOAL: Rathfriland Rangers 1 Ballymacash Rangers 0

Matthew Holloway

14:40 BST

GOAL: Banbridge Town 3 Tobermore United 1

Reece Doyle

14:39 BST

GOAL: Portstewart 1 Queen's University 1

Portstewart

14:38 BST

GOAL: Armagh City 0 Lisburn Distillery 2

Ryan McNickle

14:36 BST

GOAL: Portstewart 0 Queen's University 1

Mikey Withers

14:28 BST

GOAL: Banbridge Town 2 Tobermore United 1

Tobermore United

14:26 BST

GOAL: Banbridge Town 2 Tobermore United 0

Sean Og Gallagher

14:16 BST

GOAL: Moyola Park 0 Dollingstown 1

Jonathan Ewart

