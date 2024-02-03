All Sections
Exclusive:FINAL WHISTLE: Irish League Locker Room goal-by-goal updates from Saturday's programme

LIVE BLOG: Irish League Locker Room

By Patrick Van Dort
Published 3rd Feb 2024, 13:41 GMT
Updated 3rd Feb 2024, 17:11 GMT
Irish League Locker Room

The weekend Irish League blog covering every goal from across the Saturday fixtures in the Clearer Water Irish Cup, Playr-Fit Championship and Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League...plus previews, features and breaking news

IRISH LEAGUE LOCKER ROOM

17:10 GMT

FINAL WHISTLE...

That's all for today folks - check out the News Letter website for post-match reaction

17:02 GMT

F-T SCORES...

17:02 GMT

F-T SCORES...

17:01 GMT

GOAL UPDATE: Dollingstown 2 PSNI 1

Scott Megaw 1-1

Stephen Flanagan 2-1

Dollingstown
17:00 GMT

GOAL: Armagh City 2 Portstewart 1

Conall Doherty

Portstewart
16:59 GMT

GOAL: Armagh City 2 Portstewart 0

Igor Rutkowski

Armagh City
16:48 GMT

GOAL: Dergview 0 H&W Welders 5

Kyle Owens

H&W Welders
16:44 GMT

GOAL: Dungannon Swifts 2 Ballyclare Comrades 3

Darius Roohi

Ballyclare Comrades
16:42 GMT

GOAL: Cliftonville 4 Loughgall 0

Ronan Hale

Cliftonville
16:41 GMT

GOAL: Portadown 2 Bangor 1

Zach Barr

Portadown
