FINAL WHISTLE: Irish League Locker Room goal-by-goal updates from Saturday's programme
LIVE BLOG: Irish League Locker Room
The weekend Irish League blog covering every goal from across the Saturday fixtures in the Clearer Water Irish Cup, Playr-Fit Championship and Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League
IRISH LEAGUE LOCKER ROOM
FINAL WHISTLE...
FINAL WHISTLE
GOAL UPDATE: Dollingstown 2 PSNI 1
Scott Megaw 1-1
Stephen Flanagan 2-1
GOAL: Armagh City 2 Portstewart 1
Conall Doherty
GOAL: Armagh City 2 Portstewart 0
Igor Rutkowski
GOAL: Dergview 0 H&W Welders 5
Kyle Owens
GOAL: Dungannon Swifts 2 Ballyclare Comrades 3
Darius Roohi
GOAL: Cliftonville 4 Loughgall 0
Ronan Hale
GOAL: Portadown 2 Bangor 1
Zach Barr
