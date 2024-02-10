Live
IRISH LEAGUE LOCKER ROOM: Live blog updates covering every goal scored in every game
LIVE BLOG: Irish League Locker Room goal updates across Saturday's fixtures
The Irish League Locker Room live blog covering every goal from across the Saturday fixtures for Sports Direct Premiership, Playr-Fit Championship and Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League clubs...plus previews, features and breaking news
IRISH LEAGUE LOCKER ROOM
GOAL: Dundela 1 Dergview 0
Ewan Kelly
GOAL: Tobermore United 0 Queen's University 2
Matthew Hughes
GOAL: Cliftonville 1 Coleraine 0
Ronan Hale
GOAL: Glenavon 0 Linfield 1
Stephen Fallon
GOAL: PSNI 1 Moyola Park 2
James McLaughlin
TEAM NEWS...
GOAL: Banbridge Town 1 Portstewart 3
GOAL: Tobermore United 0 Queen's University 1
Josh Corry
GOAL: Banbridge Town 1 Portstewart 2
GOAL: Lisburn Distillery 1 Coagh United 0
Gerard Storey
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.