IRISH LEAGUE LOCKER ROOM: Live blog updates covering every goal scored in every game

LIVE BLOG: Irish League Locker Room goal updates across Saturday's fixtures
Irish League Locker RoomIrish League Locker Room
Irish League Locker Room
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 10th Feb 2024, 14:04 GMT

The Irish League Locker Room live blog covering every goal from across the Saturday fixtures for Sports Direct Premiership, Playr-Fit Championship and Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League clubs...plus previews, features and breaking news

15:15 GMT

GOAL: Dundela 1 Dergview 0

Ewan Kelly

DundelaDundela
Dundela
15:14 GMT

GOAL: Tobermore United 0 Queen's University 2

Matthew Hughes

Queen’s UniversityQueen’s University
Queen’s University
15:11 GMT

GOAL: Cliftonville 1 Coleraine 0

Ronan Hale

CliftonvilleCliftonville
Cliftonville
15:06 GMT

GOAL: Glenavon 0 Linfield 1

Stephen Fallon

14:56 GMT

GOAL: PSNI 1 Moyola Park 2

James McLaughlin

14:52 GMT

14:48 GMT

GOAL: Banbridge Town 1 Portstewart 3

PortstewartPortstewart
Portstewart
14:47 GMT

GOAL: Tobermore United 0 Queen's University 1

Josh Corry

Queen’s UniversityQueen’s University
Queen’s University
14:41 GMT

GOAL: Banbridge Town 1 Portstewart 2

PortstewartPortstewart
Portstewart
14:36 GMT

GOAL: Lisburn Distillery 1 Coagh United 0

Gerard Storey

Lisburn DistilleryLisburn Distillery
Lisburn Distillery
