IRISH LEAGUE LOCKER ROOM: Live blog updates covering every goal scored in every game

LIVE BLOG: Irish League Locker Room goal updates across Saturday's fixtures
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 17th Feb 2024, 13:27 GMT
Updated 17th Feb 2024, 14:03 GMT
Irish League Locker Room

Welcome to the Irish League Locker Room live blog covering every goal from across the Saturday fixtures for Sports Direct Premiership, Playr-Fit Championship and Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League clubs...plus previews, features and breaking news

IRISH LEAGUE LOCKER ROOM

15:06 GMT

GOAL: Queen's University 2 Limavady United 0

Chris Middleton

Queen’s University
14:57 GMT

TEAM NEWS...

14:51 GMT

GOAL: Ballymacash Rangers 7 Larne Olympic 0

Jack Smith

Ballymacash Rangers
14:48 GMT

TEAM NEWS...

14:46 GMT

GOAL: Coagh United 0 Lisburn Distillery 1

Fra Brennan

Lisburn Distillery
14:43 GMT

GOAL: Ballymacash Rangers 6 Larne Olympic 0

Benny Ighieon

Ballymacash Rangers
14:23 GMT

GOAL: Dollingstown 0 Immaculata 1

14:22 GMT

TEAM NEWS...

14:17 GMT

TEAM NEWS...

14:15 GMT

TEAM NEWS...

