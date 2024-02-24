Live
IRISH LEAGUE LOCKER ROOM: Live blog updates covering every goal scored in every Saturday game
LIVE BLOG: Irish League Locker Room goal updates across Saturday's fixtures
Welcome to the Irish League Locker Room live blog covering every goal from across the Saturday fixtures for Sports Direct Premiership, Playr-Fit Championship and Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League clubs...plus previews, features and breaking news
IRISH LEAGUE LOCKER ROOM
GOAL: Armagh City 0 Banbridge Town 3
Andy Martin
GOAL: Crusaders 1 Glenavon 0
Jude Winchester
GOAL: Dungannon Swifts 1 Cliftonville 0
Thomas Maguire
GOAL: Ballinamallard United 1 Portadown 0
Callum Moorehead
GOAL: Warrenpoint Town 1 Lisburn Distillery 0
Rory Powell
SCORE UPDATE...
TEAM NEWS...
GOAL: Newry City 0 Coleraine 1
Conor McKendry
H-T SCORES...
TEAM NEWS...
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.