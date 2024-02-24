All Sections
News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
Live

IRISH LEAGUE LOCKER ROOM: Live blog updates covering every goal scored in every Saturday game

LIVE BLOG: Irish League Locker Room goal updates across Saturday's fixtures
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 24th Feb 2024, 14:02 GMT
Updated 24th Feb 2024, 14:11 GMT

Welcome to the Irish League Locker Room live blog covering every goal from across the Saturday fixtures for Sports Direct Premiership, Playr-Fit Championship and Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League clubs...plus previews, features and breaking news

IRISH LEAGUE LOCKER ROOM

15:18 GMT

GOAL: Armagh City 0 Banbridge Town 3

Andy Martin

Banbridge TownBanbridge Town
Banbridge Town
15:18 GMT

GOAL: Crusaders 1 Glenavon 0

Jude Winchester

CrusadersCrusaders
Crusaders
15:12 GMT

GOAL: Dungannon Swifts 1 Cliftonville 0

Thomas Maguire

Dungannon SwiftsDungannon Swifts
Dungannon Swifts
15:11 GMT

GOAL: Ballinamallard United 1 Portadown 0

Callum Moorehead

Ballinamallard UnitedBallinamallard United
Ballinamallard United
15:10 GMT

GOAL: Warrenpoint Town 1 Lisburn Distillery 0

Rory Powell

Warrenpoint TownWarrenpoint Town
Warrenpoint Town
15:08 GMT

SCORE UPDATE...

15:08 GMT

TEAM NEWS...

15:08 GMT

GOAL: Newry City 0 Coleraine 1

Conor McKendry

ColeraineColeraine
Coleraine
14:59 GMT

H-T SCORES...

14:52 GMT

TEAM NEWS...

Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Sport

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.