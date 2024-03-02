Live
IRISH LEAGUE LOCKER ROOM: Live blog updates covering every goal scored in every Saturday game
Welcome to the Irish League Locker Room live blog covering every goal from across the Saturday fixtures for Sports Direct Premiership, Playr-Fit Championship and Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League clubs...plus previews, features and breaking news
GOAL: Rathfriland Rangers 2 PSNI 0
Matthew Holloway
GOAL: Ballymacash Rangers 3 Portstewart 1
Jack Smith
GOAL: Larne 3 Newington 0
Lee Bonis
GOAL: Lisburn Distillery 5 Moyola Park 1
Fra Brennan
GOAL: Banbridge Town 3 Warrenpoint Town 1
Jim O'Hanlon
GOAL: Annagh United 2 H&W Welders 2
Jackson Nesbitt
GOAL: Lisburn Distillery 4 Moyola Park 1
Ryan McNickle
GOAL: Lisburn Distillery 3 Moyola Park 1
Adam Gray
GOAL: Queen's University 1 Armagh City 2
Igor Rutkowski
RED CARD: Banbridge Town 3 Warrenpoint Town 0
Andrew Martin
