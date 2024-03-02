All Sections
IRISH LEAGUE LOCKER ROOM: Live blog updates covering every goal scored in every Saturday game

LIVE BLOG: Irish League Locker Room goal updates across Saturday's fixtures
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 2nd Mar 2024, 14:44 GMT

Welcome to the Irish League Locker Room live blog covering every goal from across the Saturday fixtures for Sports Direct Premiership, Playr-Fit Championship and Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League clubs...plus previews, features and breaking news

Irish League Locker Room matchday blog

16:31 GMT

GOAL: Rathfriland Rangers 2 PSNI 0

Matthew Holloway

Rathfriland Rangers
Rathfriland Rangers
16:30 GMT

GOAL: Ballymacash Rangers 3 Portstewart 1

Jack Smith

Ballymacash Rangers
Ballymacash Rangers
16:29 GMT

GOAL: Larne 3 Newington 0

Lee Bonis

16:29 GMT

GOAL: Lisburn Distillery 5 Moyola Park 1

Fra Brennan

Lisburn Distillery
Lisburn Distillery
16:28 GMT

GOAL: Banbridge Town 3 Warrenpoint Town 1

Jim O'Hanlon

Warrenpoint Town
Warrenpoint Town
16:27 GMT

GOAL: Annagh United 2 H&W Welders 2

Jackson Nesbitt

Annagh United
Annagh United
16:26 GMT

GOAL: Lisburn Distillery 4 Moyola Park 1

Ryan McNickle

Lisburn Distillery
Lisburn Distillery
16:25 GMT

GOAL: Lisburn Distillery 3 Moyola Park 1

Adam Gray

16:24 GMT

GOAL: Queen's University 1 Armagh City 2

Igor Rutkowski

Armagh City
Armagh City
16:23 GMT

RED CARD: Banbridge Town 3 Warrenpoint Town 0

Andrew Martin

Banbridge Town
Banbridge Town
