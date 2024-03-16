Live

IRISH LEAGUE LOCKER ROOM: Live blog updates covering every goal scored in every Saturday game

LIVE BLOG: Irish League Locker Room goal updates across Saturday's fixtures
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 16th Mar 2024, 14:53 GMT

Welcome to the Irish League Locker Room live blog covering every goal from across the Saturday fixtures for Sports Direct Premiership, Playr-Fit Championship and Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League clubs...plus previews, features and breaking news

Irish League Locker Room matchday blog

16:38 GMT

GOAL: Moyola Park 1 Rathfriland Rangers 1

Jesse Carson

Rathfriland RangersRathfriland Rangers
Rathfriland Rangers
16:37 GMT

GOAL: PSNI 2 Lisburn Distillery 0

PSNIPSNI
PSNI
16:37 GMT

GOAL: Ballymacash Rangers 2 Queen's University 0

Aaron Duke

Ballymacash RangersBallymacash Rangers
Ballymacash Rangers
16:36 GMT

RED CARD: Larne 5 Glenavon 1

Peter Campbell

GlenavonGlenavon
Glenavon
16:35 GMT

GOAL: Crusaders 1 Coleraine 1

Jordan Forsythe (penalty)

CrusadersCrusaders
Crusaders
16:34 GMT

RED CARD: Crusaders 0 Coleraine 1

Lyndon Kane

ColeraineColeraine
Coleraine
16:33 GMT

GOAL: Linfield 6 Newry City AFC 0

Braiden Graham

16:28 GMT

GOAL: Ballymacash Rangers 1 Queen's University 0

Aaron Duke

Ballymacash RangersBallymacash Rangers
Ballymacash Rangers
16:27 GMT

GOAL: Dollingstown 2 Warrenpoint Town 1

Gary Liggett

DollingstownDollingstown
Dollingstown
16:27 GMT

GOAL: Armagh City 1 Limavady United 1

Alex Pomeroy (penalty)

Limavady UnitedLimavady United
Limavady United
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:Sport

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.