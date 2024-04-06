Live
IRISH LEAGUE LOCKER ROOM: Live blog updates covering every goal scored in every Saturday game
Welcome to the Irish League Locker Room live blog covering every goal from across the Saturday fixtures for Sports Direct Premiership, Playr-Fit Championship and Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League clubs...plus previews, features and breaking news
FINAL WHISTLE...
That’s all from the afternoon games - Glentoran v Linfield 5.30PM kick-off live on BBC Two NI.
Victory would put Linfield on top of the Sports Direct Premiership table.
Also, Moyola Park host Portstewart tonight (7.45PM kick-off) in the Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League.
F-T SCORES...
Ballinamallard United 3 Newington 1
Barker
Glenavon 3 Newry City AFC 2
Teggart
Dundela 3 Institute 4
Jenkins
Coagh United 1 Dollingstown 2
Gordon
Coleraine 2 Cliftonville 2
Shevlin
Dundela 2 Institute 4
Harris
