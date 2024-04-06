Live

IRISH LEAGUE LOCKER ROOM: Live blog updates covering every goal scored in every Saturday game

LIVE BLOG: Irish League Locker Room goal updates across Saturday's fixtures
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 6th Apr 2024, 14:57 BST
Updated 6th Apr 2024, 17:12 BST

Welcome to the Irish League Locker Room live blog covering every goal from across the Saturday fixtures for Sports Direct Premiership, Playr-Fit Championship and Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League clubs...plus previews, features and breaking news

17:11 BSTUpdated 17:12 BST

FINAL WHISTLE...

That’s all from the afternoon games - Glentoran v Linfield 5.30PM kick-off live on BBC Two NI.

Victory would put Linfield on top of the Sports Direct Premiership table.

Also, Moyola Park host Portstewart tonight (7.45PM kick-off) in the Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League.

17:08 BST

F-T SCORES...

17:07 BST

F-T SCORES...

17:07 BST

F-T SCORES...

16:55 BST

Ballinamallard United 3 Newington 1

Barker

Ballinamallard UnitedBallinamallard United
Ballinamallard United
16:50 BST

Glenavon 3 Newry City AFC 2

Teggart

GlenavonGlenavon
Glenavon
16:50 BST

Dundela 3 Institute 4

Jenkins

DundelaDundela
Dundela
16:49 BST

Coagh United 1 Dollingstown 2

Gordon

DollingstownDollingstown
Dollingstown
16:47 BST

Coleraine 2 Cliftonville 2

Shevlin

ColeraineColeraine
Coleraine
16:42 BST

Dundela 2 Institute 4

Harris

InstituteInstitute
Institute
