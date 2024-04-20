Live

IRISH LEAGUE LOCKER ROOM: Live blog updates covering every goal scored in every Saturday game

LIVE BLOG: Irish League Locker Room goal updates across Saturday's fixtures
By Patrick Van Dort
Published 20th Apr 2024, 14:26 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2024, 14:26 BST

Welcome to the Irish League Locker Room live blog covering every goal from across the Saturday fixtures for Sports Direct Premiership, Playr-Fit Championship and Playr-Fit Premier Intermediate League clubs...plus previews, features and breaking news

16:50 BST

GOAL: Queen's University 1 Rathfriland Rangers 3

Rathfriland Rangers

Rathfriland Rangers
Rathfriland Rangers
16:49 BST

GOAL: Ballymacash Rangers 7 PSNI 1

Michael Moore

Ballymacash Rangers
Ballymacash Rangers
16:46 BST

GOAL: Ballymacash Rangers 6 PSNI 1

Carl McComb

Ballymacash Rangers
Ballymacash Rangers
16:42 BST

GOAL: Ballymena United 4 Newry City AFC 0

Steven McCullough (penalty)

Ballymena United
Ballymena United
16:42 BST

GOAL: Ballymacash Rangers 5 PSNI 1

Dylan Sinnerton

Ballymacash Rangers
Ballymacash Rangers
16:36 BST

GOAL: Coagh United 3 Armagh City 3

Coagh United

Coagh United
Coagh United
16:35 BST

GOAL: Portadown 1 Dundela 1

Jordan Jenkins

Dundela
Dundela
16:35 BST

GOAL: Ballymacash Rangers 4 PSNI 1

PSNI

PSNI
PSNI
16:34 BST

GOAL: Dungannon Swifts 2 Glenavon 0

Thomas Maguire

Dungannon Swifts
Dungannon Swifts
16:29 BST

GOAL: Ballymacash Rangers 4 PSNI 0

Michael Moore

Ballymacash Rangers
Ballymacash Rangers
