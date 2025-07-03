Liverpool say they are “devastated” at the “unimaginable loss” of Diogo Jota after he was killed in a car crash in Spain.

The Portugal forward died along with his younger brother Andre Silva in the accident in Zamora on Thursday morning.

“Liverpool Football Club are devastated by the tragic passing of Diogo Jota,” said a statement.

“The club have been informed the 28-year-old has passed away following a road traffic accident in Spain along with his brother, Andre.

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva have died in a car accident in Spain. (Photo by Mike Egerton/PA Wire)

“Liverpool FC will be making no further comment at this time and request the privacy of Diogo and Andre’s family, friends, team-mates and club staff is respected as they try to come to terms with an unimaginable loss.

“We will continue to provide them with our full support.”

News of Jota’s death has sent shockwaves throughout football, with tributes flooding in from across the world.

Wolves, who signed him from Atletico Madrid in 2017 before selling him to Liverpool in 2020, posted on X: “We are heartbroken. Diogo was adored by our fans, loved by his team-mates and cherished by everyone who worked with him during his time at Wolves.

“The memories he created will never be forgotten. Our hearts go out to the family, friends and loved ones of Diogo and his brother, Andre. You will be truly missed, and always remembered.”

A post from the Premier League read: “Football has lost a champion who will be forever missed. We will continue to support our friends and colleagues at the club.”

The Professional Footballers’ Association said: “Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences are with their family, loved ones, and Diogo’s team-mates and friends at Liverpool FC.

“He was a loving father with a young family and a remarkable talent, hugely respected across the game. This is an unimaginable loss, and both will be greatly missed.”

Close rivals Everton and Manchester United were among the Premier League clubs to send their condolences, while UEFA announced a moment of silence would be observed at Women’s Euro 2025 matches on Thursday and Friday.

The “devastated” Portuguese Football Federation paid a glowing tribute to the two brothers.

“Diogo Jota was not only a fantastic player with almost 50 caps for the national team, but also an extraordinary person who was respected by all his team-mates and opponents. He had a contagious joy and was a reference point in his own community,” it said in a statement.

“We have lost two champions. Their deaths represent irreparable losses for Portuguese football, and we will do everything we can to honour their legacy every day.”

The accident came less than two weeks after Jota married his long-term partner Rute Cardoso. The couple have three children together.

A statement from local police said Guardia Civil were investigating a road accident at 1230am this morning on the A52 in the municipality of Cernadilla, Zamora.

It added: “In the absence of a conclusion of the experts’ evidence, everything points that a car left the road, due to a tyre blowout while overtaking. Both vehicle occupants were killed by the accident. After identification the victims are Diogo Jota, Liverpool player, and his brother Andre Felipe.”

Jota won 49 caps for Portugal, scoring 14 international goals, and last month won the Nations League for a second time.

International team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo wrote on X: “It doesn’t make sense. Just now we were together in the National Team, just now you had gotten married.

“To your family, your wife, and your children, I send my condolences and wish them all the strength in the world. I know you will always be with them. Rest in Peace, Diogo and Andre. We will all miss you.”

Jota scored 65 goals in 182 appearances for Liverpool, with nine of those goals coming last season as Arne Slot’s side won the Premier League title, having also lifted the FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

He signed for Wolves, initially on loan, from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2017 and helped Wolves win the Championship in his first season, scoring 44 goals in 131 appearances before his move to Anfield.