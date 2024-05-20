Feyenoord manager Arne Slot waves to the fans following the Dutch Eredivisie match at Stadium De Kuip on Sunday. Slot has now been confirmed as Jurgen Klopp's successor at Liverpool. (Photo by PA Wire).

Former Feyenoord coach Arne Slot has been officially confirmed as Jurgen Klopp’s successor at Liverpool.

However, in a departure from tradition, the Dutchman will become the club’s first head coach rather than manager.

The PA news agency understands Slot has signed a three-year contract and will officially take over on June 1, subject to a work permit.

Liverpool’s exhaustive search – incorporating sophisticated data analysis, character and performance research, market assessment, performance evaluation and various other indicators – identified the 45-year-old as their preferred candidate several weeks ago and his desire to take the job allowed for a swift appointment.

It has been an open secret for some time, with Liverpool paying £9.4million compensation to Feyenoord to secure his services and Slot confirmed Anfield was his next destination at his final pre-match press conference at the Eredivisie club on Friday.

Here, the PA news agency takes a closer look at the man who will succeed Jurgen Klopp this summer:

Winning mentality

Former midfielder Slot, 45, spent his playing career in the Netherlands with Zwolle, Sparta Rotterdam and Breda. After moving into coaching roles at Cambuur and then AZ Alkmaar, Slot stepped up into the manager’s job with the latter for the 2019–20 season, which was interrupted by the Covid pandemic. AZ finished second behind Ajax on goal difference in the shortened campaign.

Slot left for Feyenoord in December 2020, succeeding Dick Advocaat, and brought former Arsenal and Manchester United forward Robin van Persie on to his staff. In May 2022, Feyenoord reached their first Europa Conference League final, losing to Roma, and finished third in the Eredivisie. Slot’s second season at De Kuip saw Feyenoord win the Eredivisie title – the first for the club since 2017. Earlier this month, Feyenoord beat NEC Nijmegen to lift the 2024 KNVB Cup.

European experience

Liverpool’s new manager will be expected to be able to deliver more memorable European nights at Anfield. Slot would bring plenty of that experience with him. While at AZ, he took his side into the Europa League, where they played Manchester United in 2019. After moving to Feyenoord, Slot guided the club to the Europa Conference League final in May 2022. Eredivisie success brought with it a crack at the Champions League for 2023–24. Despite beating Celtic and Lazio in their group, the Dutch side did not qualify for the knockout stage and then lost out to Roma in the Europa League play-off round.

Attacking style