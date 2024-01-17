Norwich manager David Wagner is relishing the prospect of pitting his wits against close friend Jurgen Klopp after his side secured an FA Cup fourth-round tie with Liverpool.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Wagner has promised his team will “go for it” when they head to Anfield following their 3-1 win over League One side Bristol Rovers in their third-round replay at the Memorial Stadium.

His side had to come from behind after Rovers took a first-half lead through Luke McCormick but the Canaries ended up comfortable winners thanks to goals from Gabriel Sara, Adam Idah and Kenny McLean.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I haven’t checked my messages yet but I wouldn’t be surprised if Jurgen has already been in touch now we’re through,” said Wagner, who was a team-mate of Klopp’s at Mainz and best man at his 2005 wedding.

David Wagner's Norwich City will face Liverpool in the fourth round of the FA Cup

“I haven’t seen Jurgen in person since his birthday party last year so it will be great to have a bit of reunion with him.

“But it’s not about us and above all it’s all about making sure my team go to Anfield and do Norwich City proud.

“A tie at Anfield is a really big prize for my team and I know my players will relish the opportunity to take on the Premier League’s best players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But it’s not something that should hold any fear for my players and I will be telling them that we will go for it.

“It will be a great game but there are important Championship games between now and Liverpool but I promise we will be ready and will give a good account of ourselves.”

Wagner saluted his players after their second-half improvement.

“At half-time I asked them to be brave and be positive and so I could not be happier with their response,” he added.

“There are lots of positives we can take from this tie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The first 20 minutes we lacked energy but we needed to show more desire, aggression and hunger in the final third.

“When you’re 1-0 behind at a difficult place you can feel the heat and feel the pressure but we rose to the challenge.

“We showed lots of character and stayed strong and stayed together and we will have to show that again at Liverpool.”

Rovers manager Matt Taylor said: “This is a defeat that hurts because for me we’ve played a big part in our own downfall.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Matt (Cox) was almost our penalty hero with the way he got a hand to the penalty (from Idah that made it 2-1) but that epitomises us in a sense.

“We’re an almost team and that’s got to change if we’re going to get anywhere.

“I’m proud of the players because we’ve gone toe-to-toe with a good Championship side.