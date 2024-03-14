Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Hungary captain began the campaign, after his £60million move from RB Leipzig, in impressive fashion by scoring twice in his first eight games.

His performances dropped off slightly before Christmas and a hamstring injury on New Year’s Day has since restricted him to two appearances in the subsequent two months after he suffered a relapse in his recovery.

He came off the bench against Sparta Prague last week to score the final goal which gave them a 5-1 lead heading into Thursday’s Europa League last-16 second leg but is gearing up for a strong finish to the season.

Liverpool's Dominik Szoboszlai during a press conference at Anfield on Wednesday

“We are not perfect. None of us had all the games showed themselves 100 per cent what we can really do,” Szoboszlai said.

“But on my side I am working every day to give my best shape. If you think my best shape was at the start of the season, it wasn’t. I can be better.

“It is not easy to come back, because as you see, every player who got injured we have to build up ourselves in games.

“It is not that you go from zero to 100. You have steps to get over it, and this is not easy when you feel you are ready to play but you only get 15 minutes and then the next game 40 and the next game 60, and then maybe you can get the 90.