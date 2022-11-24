Ward assumed duties from his predecessor Michael Edwards, who was widely credited with much of the Reds’ recent success in the transfer market, in the summer but has chosen to leave as it is understood he wishes to take a break after more than a decade at the club.

His decision was unexpected and is understood to have been greeted with disappointment within the club, although they are confident the continuity which saw him succeed Edwards will again provide them with some stability, underpinned by long-standing senior staff including Dave Fallows (head of recruitment) and Barry Hunter (chief scout) who continue to have a central roles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The club have begun a process to identify which model will be most effective for the future and it is understood manager Jurgen Klopp, who recently extended his contract until 2026, will play a pivotal role in the process along with chief executive Billy Hogan.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp recently extended his contract with the club until 2026. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

There are further changes scheduled behind the scenes as Liverpool’s director of research Ian Graham, who has been at the club since 2012, will also leave at the end of the season after it emerged he handed in his resignation in June and is serving a notice period.

Former Reds defender Jamie Carragher said the departures added to the feeling of upheaval at the club coming so soon after owners Fenway Sports Group decided to put it up for sale.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s not ideal because when you are talking about recruiting players a person in that role is heavily involved not just for right now, the January transfer window, but you’re talking about the summer as well,” Carragher told Sky Sports News.

“It does feel like a little bit of a shock and I think it is a little bit of a worry for Liverpool right now.

Advertisement Hide Ad