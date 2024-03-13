Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp during a press conference at Anfield ahead of the Europa League last-16 second leg against Sparta Prague

The German has spoken to Edwards, with whom he had a very successful relationship as the club’s sporting director until he left in 2022, after his appointment was confirmed on Tuesday, but there will be no dramatic U-turn.

Edwards spent over a decade at Anfield, initially as performance director, and owners FSG targeted him for a new role to oversee the huge transition which will take place this summer when Klopp leaves as the club also need a new sporting director – expected to be Bournemouth’s Richard Hughes – as well as a manager.

Asked whether Edwards has asked him about reversing his decision, Klopp said: “No, because – and it’s very important in his job – he’s not dumb.

“That was not a subject to talk about. Can you imagine if I changed my mind now? Can you? Of course not.

“It would be like when I said I’d never (move to) another club in England and next year I signed for our neighbours or a club who needs a coach.

“I don’t say these things without thinking about them before. It would mean I realise only now how great this club is – I have known about it all the time.

“For me it is the best club in the world and I am still leaving anyway. That’s what I’ve been trying to explain.

“I just want this club to do as well as somehow possible, and I’m really sure (that can happen) if we create a good basis with the right people in charge, and Michael is a top choice.

“I think it is a top solution, honestly, and our conversation was obviously great.”

When Klopp announced in his decision, in January, to leave this summer, he spoke about laying the foundations for his successor and admitted that was one of the reasons he did not call it a day after their disappointing finish to the previous campaign.

With the Carabao Cup already secured, Liverpool are still involved in a three-way title race, have a FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United on Sunday and one foot in the last eight of the Europa League – in which they hold a 5-1 advantage ahead of Thursday’s last-16 second leg against Sparta Prague.

The prospect of signing off with more silverware and the emergence of a crop of talented youngsters from the academy who have already played an important part this season means Klopp is confident the platform he will leave is strong.

“The club is in a really good place. People will only measure that at the end of the season when they have a look at what we really achieved, but that’s not that important for the future – what we achieve this season is for now,” the 56-year-old added.

“What’s important for the future is how good is the team, how good are the players, how good is the structure, how good is the organisation. That’s where my optimism comes from.”

Klopp is keen to guard against complacency against the Czech champions and his starting line-up could feature Mohamed Salah after the Egypt forward’s two substitute appearances of 15 and 30 minutes following his recovery from a hamstring injury.

“It wouldn’t have been impossible playing longer last game (Sunday’s draw with Manchester City),” Klopp said.

“I am not sure he is ready for 90 minutes or that we should do 90 minutes, but he is ready to start.

“There are 10 more Premier League games and hopefully a lot more cup and European games, so they are as important. Mo is completely fine with that.

“Would he would have loved to play a bit longer? Probably yes. He was out for a surprisingly long time but now he is back and we have to make sure we can count on him consistently again.”