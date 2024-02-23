Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sunday's meeting is a repeat of the Reds' 2022 encounter with Chelsea at Wembley which Jurgen Klopp's side eventually won 11-10 on penalties with only one player - goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga - missing.

However, only four of that Liverpool starting XI are likely to be in this weekend's team - Mohamed Salah would be a fifth but is currently doubtful with a minor issue after making his comeback from a hamstring problem at Brentford - as a result of some high-profile departures and a raft of injuries.

The extent of the injury crisis was laid bare in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Luton, in which Klopp named a bench with three defenders and four academy players, and should that situation continue it could seriously hamper Liverpool's bid to contend in the Premier League - which they lead - the FA Cup and Europa League.

But Endo said nothing gives players a boost like winning a trophy and for a large number of the Reds' team - the Japan international included - Sunday will be their first chance at the club.

"If we could win this first one I think it would have a really positive impact on the other competitions we're competing in," said the £16million summer signing.

"Winning at Wembley would give us extra energy for the challenges ahead. I'm so excited to play there. It will be my first time at such a special stadium.

"It would mean a lot to me. It would be my first title with Liverpool and I'm focused on doing everything I can to help the team win the final.

"The manager has spoken to us about staying positive and needing to show that we are Liverpool. We did that against Luton.

"We don't think too much about injured players, we just focus on the next game in front of us."

Sunday is the first significant milestone in Klopp's long goodbye after he announced his decision to leave at the end of the season and Endo is keen to repay the manager's faith.

"I was sad to hear about that. I really enjoy playing for him and playing football the way he plays," he said.