The Netherlands centre-back was substituted at half-time during the Reds’ 3-1 Premier League defeat at Brentford Community Stadium on Monday.

Boss Jurgen Klopp said after the match that Van Dijk had “felt a little bit the muscle”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Virgil felt a little bit the muscle and said it is fine, and he is a very good judge of these kind of things,” he said. “But I didn't want to take any risks.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

"The physios looked quite happy when I said we don't take risks. It's not an injury, he just felt the intensity."

The club are now awaiting the results of further assessment to establish the severity of the problem.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Klopp’s men are currently sixth in the table, seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.