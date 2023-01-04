News you can trust since 1737
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk to see specialist as hamstring injury worse than initially thought

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk is seeing a specialist after sustaining a hamstring injury against Brentford.

By PA Sport staff
26 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 1:49pm

The Netherlands centre-back was substituted at half-time during the Reds’ 3-1 Premier League defeat at Brentford Community Stadium on Monday.

Boss Jurgen Klopp said after the match that Van Dijk had “felt a little bit the muscle”.

"Virgil felt a little bit the muscle and said it is fine, and he is a very good judge of these kind of things,” he said. “But I didn't want to take any risks.

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)
"The physios looked quite happy when I said we don't take risks. It's not an injury, he just felt the intensity."

The club are now awaiting the results of further assessment to establish the severity of the problem.

Klopp’s men are currently sixth in the table, seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

They are next in action on Saturday when they host Wolves in the FA Cup third round.