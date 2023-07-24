“For me, it is all about delivering week in week out and being consistent.

And Dundee have signed 20-year-old Northern Ireland-born defender Aaron Donnelly from Nottingham Forest on a season-long loan.

Peacock-Farrell served as back-up to Aro Muric at Turf Moor last season and Vincent Kompany has further strengthened the goalkeeping department since securing promotion to the Premier League with the signings of James Trafford and Lawrence Vigouroux.

The 26-year-old was therefore expected to leave the Clarets this summer and Peacock-Farrell has joined up with a familiar face in former Leeds boss Uwe Rosler at Aarhus on a season-long loan.

Aaron Donnelly on show for Nottingham Forest. (Photo by Isaac Parkin/PA Wire)

He will have work to do in Denmark too as he must challenge Aarhus's regular stopper Jesper Hansen for playing time, but Rosler believes both parties can benefit from the move.

"Bailey has a good character and a strong work mentality," the former Manchester City forward said. "And together with Jesper, we will now have a strong and varied goalkeeper group, where Bailey will learn a lot from Jesper and at the same time he will strengthen our competitive situation."

Peacock-Farrell, who has 39 caps for Northern Ireland, has struggled to nail down a starting spot in club football since losing his place to Kiko Casilla at Leeds in early 2019.

He joined Burnley that summer but, prior to making 16 appearances last term, featured in just a handful of games.

Northern Ireland goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell has secured a loan switch from Burnley to Aarhus in Denmark. (Photo by Liam McBurney/PA)

His most consistent spell of football came in the 2021-22 season when he made 47 appearances on loan at Sheffield Wednesday.

Left-sided player Donnelly made 20 appearances on loan with Port Vale in the second half of last season and made Northern Ireland’s squad for their June Euro 2024 qualifiers after representing his country at Under-21 level.

The former Dungannon Swifts player told Dundee’s website: “I am thrilled to have signed for Dundee, the club has been promoted last season to the Scottish Premiership, it’s going to be a massive season for the club and I am excited to be involved and can’t wait to get going."

He continued: “I am hoping to get as many first-team minutes as possible this season.

"I was on loan at Port Vale from January till the end of the season and I am now looking forward to getting a full season under my belt.

“For me, it is all about delivering week in week out and being consistent.

“I feel Port Vale has given me a platform to push on and now that I have signed for Dundee I feel like it is about pushing on even more and showing the fans what I can do.”

Dundee manager Tony Docherty said: “We are extremely pleased to get someone of Aaron’s stature in. He is only 20 but is already a member of the Northern Ireland national squad and has just been away with Nottingham Forest’s first team on their pre-season tour in Spain.

“The move has come through our recruitment team and the relationship I have with Nottingham Forrest and I am delighted to get the move over the line.

“I am really pleased Aaron chose us as he did have three other suitors down in England and he chose to come to Dundee after conversations with us and coming up to see the facilities.

“I am hugely encouraged to get him here and he is an exciting young player, a good defender and he is held in high regard.

