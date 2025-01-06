James Carroll has made a return to Lakeview Park after a six-month spell at Glenavon

Loughgall have aimed to boost their chances of avoiding relegation by confirming the arrivals of four new players.

The Lakeview Park club have clinched deals for defender James Carroll, midfielders Fra McCaffrey and Matthew O’Brien, as well as striker Robbie Mahon.

Carroll makes a return to Dean Smith’s side after leaving for Glenavon in the summer. The central defender has made 19 appearances for the Lurgan Blues this season but will now ply his trade at the Villagers once again.

Also making the move to the Co Armagh club is experienced midfielder McCaffrey who has completed a move from Newry City. The 31-year-old has previous top flight experience at Glentoran, Ballymena United and Warrenpoint Town.

O’Brien arrives at Lakeview Park after spending the last two seasons south of the border at Drogheda United. The 21-year-old has also appeared for Longford Town and is a former Republic of Ireland U19 international.

Furthermore, Irish striker Mahon, who is a graduate of Bohemians Academy, has made the move to Loughgall after spending his most recent time at Dundalk. The 21-year-old was previously on the books at Motherwell, where he had loan spells at Edinburgh City and Dunfermline.

Loughgall weren’t in action last weekend at Institute as the cold weather meant the Irish Cup fifth round tie was postponed.