The striker - who has netted 21 times in all competitions this season - has been drafted in by NI U21 boss Tommy Wright for a friendly against Czechia on Thursday, March 21 and a U21 Euro 2025 qualifier away at Serbia on Tuesday, March 26.

Magee's performances this season have alerted clubs on both sides of the border, as well as the mainland ahead of his maiden call-up.

"Without a doubt," Smith said when asked if Magee deserved his place in Wright's squad.

"I fully believe Benji should have been in the squad before now as scoring 15 Premiership goals is a big achievement, never mind for a bottom six club.

"Everyone at Loughgall is delighted for Benji and we wish him the best of luck."

Loughgall produced the result of the weekend last time out as they recorded a 3-0 success against Glentoran at The Oval.

Whilst being delighted with the outcome, Smith stated that more praise should have been given to his players as they welcome Cliftonville to Lakeview Park this afternoon.

He added: "It was a super win and we thoroughly deserved it although we could have scored a few more.

"I don't think enough credit was given to my players as the focus was on Glentoran's performance rather than ours which I found a bit disrespectful.

"All our games against Cliftonville have been a really tough challenge this season and I'm expecting the same this time around.

"They have good attacking qualities and Jim (Magilton) has them playing some great football, so we need to be on top of our game to match them."

The Villagers are only three points behind Coleraine in a battle for the final top six spot in the Premiership standings but Smith's feet are firmly on the ground.

"This is going to sound boring but we are not looking too far ahead," he explained.