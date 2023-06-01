The news comes after Smith guided Loughgall to the top flight for next season following this year’s Championship success.

Smith took the reins in November 2016 and has achieved other notable successes such as guiding Loughgall to an Irish Cup semi-final in 2018, as well as winning the Mid-Ulster Cup in 2020.

The Portadown native – who also played for Loughgall during his career – has also played a part in developing the likes of Peter Campbell, Nedas Maciulaitis and Jordan Gibson who are all starring in the top flight.

Dean Smith has signed a new two-year deal as Loughgall manager

In a statement released on the club’s official Twitter account, Loughgall chairman Sam Nicholson

He said: “We are delighted to confirm the future of Dean for a further two years beyond his current deal.

"As well as overseeing a successful season by lifting the Championship trophy and achieving promotion to the Premiership, Dean has acted as an excellent ambassador for our club, engaging effectively with our supporters, our youth and development squads and our local community.

"This deal will allow us to start planning for next season in the Premiership and confirms our faith in Dean as one of the best young managers in football at this current time.

"A lot of work lies ahead but we trust Dean and his staff and team to do that work effectively and with results which reward their efforts.”

Meanwhile, the Villagers have started their recruitment drive for next season by announcing the signings of Oran Brogan and Alberto Balde.

20-year-old Brogan joins the club from Dergview on a two-year deal after making 37 appearances in the Championship last season, with the defender previously on the books at Institute.

Similarly, Balde has also agreed a two-year contract at Lakeview Park after his contract expired at Portadown.

The Dominican Republic international was previously at Middlesbrough and had a loan spell at non-league Pickering Town before returning to Northern Ireland.