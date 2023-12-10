Loughgall manager Dean Smith has targeted more ruthlessness in the final third as the Villagers enter the second-half of the campaign.

The County Armagh side would lose 3-2 away at Coleraine as Ciaran O’Hara, Lee Lynch and Conor McKendry netted for the hosts.

Despite equalising through Tiarnan Kelly’s fine strike from distance in the first-half, the visitors failed to create any clear-cut openings as Benji Magee’s stoppage time goal after the break was merely in vain.

Smith acknowledged that whilst he was impressed with aspects of his side’s performance, he feels they need to make more of their ventures into the opposition area.

Coleraine full-back Lyndon Kane in action against Loughgall's Jordan Gibson at The Showgrounds

"I'm a wee bit disappointed leaving with nothing,” he said.

"From our point of view, the first two goals we conceded are completely avoidable.

"However, I thought at times we played good football and I thought it was a decent game given the conditions.

"Both teams tried to play football and maybe on another day we could have left with something.

"We created chances, openings and final third entries especially in the first-half without getting a shot or a good cross in.

"That's something we've got to improve on in the second-half of the season."

Smith further conceded that his side left it too late to complete a rescue mission after David McDaid’s dismissal for the hosts on 79 minutes with the score at 3-1.

"If the game had another three or four minutes it would have made it a bit more interesting but unfortunately Benji scored with the last kick,” Smith added.

"Once Davy got sent-off, we changed shape a wee bit and threw caution to the wind so to speak.

"I think it paid off at times even though we knew we could be hurt on the counter attack.

"I think we had a couple of half chances thereafter but if the game had been a wee bit longer, we might have got something.

"To be honest, we are disappointed with our points outcome in the last four or five games.

"Certainly the performance levels against Glenavon and Dungannon Swifts could have been a whole lot better.