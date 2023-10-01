News you can trust since 1737
BREAKING
September 15 EuroMillions jackpot yet to be claimed; could it be you?
Two men - aged 53 and 65 - dead after horrific attack
Second 'wonky' pub near Crooked House torched in suspected arson
Murder investigation launched after 3 men stabbed
Union says Tory accusations inspired train strike targeting conference
Betrayal of the North: Boris Johnson hits out at PM on HS2

Loughgall remain unbeaten away from home as boss Dean Smith credits his players for giving the club their all after draw against Cliftonville

Loughgall's joy away from home continued with a hard fought point at high-flying Cliftonville.
By Johnny McNabb
Published 1st Oct 2023, 19:00 BST- 2 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Reds - who had won three successive games heading into the contest - took an early lead through Jonny Addis' early header.

However, the Villagers would bag a point as Jay Boyd scored from Jamie Rea's cross.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There would be a few scares for the visitors after the break as Rory Hale hit the crossbar before Ben Wilson fired wide with the goal at his mercy after Joe Gormley was denied.

Loughgall manager Dean Smith credited his players after the 1-1 draw against Cliftonville at SolitudeLoughgall manager Dean Smith credited his players after the 1-1 draw against Cliftonville at Solitude
Loughgall manager Dean Smith credited his players after the 1-1 draw against Cliftonville at Solitude
Most Popular

"I'm really pleased with the point and we defended well from front to back," boss Dean Smith said.

"We probably pushed our luck in the first half but I think we limited them to only one clear-cut chance after the break.

"We knew Cliftonville were going to be in great form as they'd won their last three games and I watched their game back against Coleraine and we knew they had the firepower to really hurt us.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It was a well-earned point for us and my players gave me their all and that's all you can ask for as a manager."

Loughgall are now unbeaten on the road and capped off a memorable week in which they also beat Larne at Lakeview Park.

"You always want to go into those games and try and get something from them but we are also realistic," Smith added.

"It was massive to get our league campaign off to a good start and winning our first game against Newry City has given us a lot of confidence.

"If someone had told me we'd be going into October unbeaten away from home, I wouldn't have believed it."

Related topics:Dean SmithCliftonvilleLoughgallVillagers