The Reds - who had won three successive games heading into the contest - took an early lead through Jonny Addis' early header.

However, the Villagers would bag a point as Jay Boyd scored from Jamie Rea's cross.

There would be a few scares for the visitors after the break as Rory Hale hit the crossbar before Ben Wilson fired wide with the goal at his mercy after Joe Gormley was denied.

Loughgall manager Dean Smith credited his players after the 1-1 draw against Cliftonville at Solitude

"I'm really pleased with the point and we defended well from front to back," boss Dean Smith said.

"We probably pushed our luck in the first half but I think we limited them to only one clear-cut chance after the break.

"We knew Cliftonville were going to be in great form as they'd won their last three games and I watched their game back against Coleraine and we knew they had the firepower to really hurt us.

"It was a well-earned point for us and my players gave me their all and that's all you can ask for as a manager."

Loughgall are now unbeaten on the road and capped off a memorable week in which they also beat Larne at Lakeview Park.

"You always want to go into those games and try and get something from them but we are also realistic," Smith added.

"It was massive to get our league campaign off to a good start and winning our first game against Newry City has given us a lot of confidence.