Lyndon Kane says becoming Coleraine captain is "a dream come true" as he takes on a new responsibility this season.

The Coleraine native was named as the club's new skipper after the departure of Stephen O'Donnell, who joined derby rivals Ballymena United last month.

Long-serving Kane celebrated a testimonial with his hometown club last season and is now set to lead the Bannsiders into a new era as they embark on full-time football under Dean Shiels' management.

Whilst admitting he has new responsibilities both inside and outside the changing room, Kane stressed that it will not change who he is as a person or how he performs on the pitch.

Lyndon Kane has been appointed as the new captain at Coleraine after the departure of Stephen O'Donnell

"I'm delighted, it's a dream come true," he said.

"Dean probably spoke to me three weeks ago and we went for food and he told me then.

"Obviously he told me how much of an important role it is as a connection between the players and the staff.

"For me and my family being here so long, it's a dream come true.

"It obviously comes with a bit of responsibility and the day-to-day stuff and just being that connect.

"It'll not change who I am and the way I act in the changing room or the way I play on the pitch.

"I think I'm a leader with how I play on the pitch so nothing will really change in that regard - it'll just be more contact time with the management team.

"I think I'll lead by example. The way I play is a bit heart on sleeve, so I'm hoping if I play that way, then others will follow suit.

"Also bringing through the young boys and trying to give a helping hand to anyone.

"There's players coming in who have never played in the league, so obviously I'm experienced enough and we've other experienced players as well and it's being that shoulder for them and to guide them through to get a feel for it."

There has been a sea of change at the Coleraine Showgrounds since the end of last season as nearly 20 players have left, as well as a management restructuring as the Bannsiders enter full-time football.

Coleraine have bolstered their squad with signings from across the UK and Kane said how the new arrivals have been impressed with the facilities on the Ballycastle Road.

He explained: "I think the world is the oyster for the club.

"From day one of pre-season, the groundwork that they put in before the players came back is second to none.

"To be fair, we had a lot of facilities here beforehand that a lot of clubs going from part-time to full-time wouldn't have had.

"The club has put in a lot of hard work and we have a lot in place.

"It's exciting and I thought my time had gone in terms of being a full-time footballer.

"At 27-years-old, I didn't think I'd get to England or Scotland, so to have it on my doorstep and travel two minutes down the road to be a full-time footballer for your hometown club and captain is unbelievable.

"Chatting with the other lads you ask them what it was like in Scotland and England, and all of them have an extremely high word on how things are being done here.

"They're saying it's the same if not better so the club can take so much off that as we're still at the start of our journey and things can only get better.

"It is a work in progress and there are small things which probably aren't where the club wants them to be. As players we're delighted with everything, we have no complaints at all, but obviously there are people in the background who will want more and more.

"You expect that and over time it will come as more things fall into place. We're all learning but altogether the people we have working behind the scenes, the management team, the kitman Darrell, my mum cleaning and all the players, we've all bought into how this is going to work and it's free-flowing at the minute.”

Coleraine have finished sixth in their last three Premiership campaigns and despite expectations maybe rising due to their new status, Kane acknowledged that it’s going to take time before they can consistently compete at the top table.

"We know there's a gap, I wouldn't say Larne are streets ahead, but they are ahead of every other team in the league,” he continued.

"Then you have the likes of Linfield, Glentoran, Cliftonville and Crusaders. So it's about bridging the gap and enjoying the moments.

"We have to be careful not to put too much pressure on ourselves because are we going to win the league this season? Who knows but probably not. At the start of every season you want to win the league no matter who you play for, that's your ambition.

"You don't play in a league without wanting to win it. Obviously you have to be realistic, we're at the start of a journey and it takes time, but in this league you just never know.

"The newness that comes with it is unbelievable. We've gone from seeing people three times a week to seeing them six times a week.

