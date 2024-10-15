Magic numbers behind 'absolutely unreal' Northern Ireland win with 'real love' from fans and George Best connection
Gillespie, who was attending his 116th consecutive Northern Ireland game at Windsor Park, took time out of the celebrations to post some stunning stats over social media.
Gillespie noted it was only the fourth time in history Northern Ireland have scored five goals in an international, last night the latest following: 5-3 v Austria (home, 1995), 5-0 v Faroe Islands (neutral, 1991), 5-0 v Cyprus (home, 1971) – highlighting that 1971 game featured a George Best hat-trick.
Isaac Price’s treble marked the Standard Liege attacker as the fifth Northern Ireland player to net a home hat-trick – and first since David Healy hit three against Liechtenstein in 2007.
Northern Ireland’s memorable 5-0 win also featured an own goal by Bulgaria goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov plus fine finish from substitute Josh Magennis.
Fans across social media proved delighted and captured the mood of the country’s football family in celebrating the display of Michael O’Neill’s men, with a selection of comments as follows:
@DeeNIWATP: What a performance from the entire team. GAWA
@bazzagarlow2: That’s one of the best performances I can ever remember from Northern Ireland. Some of those goals were an absolute delight. Great core of young players, keep them fit and healthy and we’ll have chances of qualifying for the big ones
@43mccauley: Absolutely brilliant performance. Nearly faultless, aggressive on and off the ball. Took all our chances. Pleasure to be at Windsor tonight
@Cricketer_1862: Absolutely unreal performance from this young group. Every single one of them superb. What an absolute baller we have with Shea Charles and his brother has just nailed down the goalkeeping spot
@Kirky_portrush: Outstanding 1-11 plus the subs. There's a real love developing between fans and this group of players. Love it!