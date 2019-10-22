Magnificent seven for Linfield as Shayne Lavery and Joel Cooper claim hat-tricks

Linfield ran riot against Warrenpoint Town at Windsor Park as Shayne Lavery and Joel Cooper both hit hat-tricks in the 7-0 win.

The Blues got off to the perfect start when Stephen Fallon fired them in front with only eight minutes gone after Cooper had teed him up.

Lavery was twice denied by good stops from Berraat Turker, but the keeper was helpless to deny the former Everton man on 23 minutes as he slotted home after more great work from Cooper to pick him out.

Turker denied Ryan McGivern with another top class save as the hosts continued to dominate.

Right on half time Lavery raced clear, Turker came out to challenge him but the ball broke kindly for the striker and he cheekily back heeled the ball into the empty net.

The Northern Ireland international wrapped up his treble five minutes into the second half as he lashed home a powerful effort from the edge of the box.

Cooper then got in on the act just past the hour mark as he headed home from a Matthew Clarke corner.

Three minutes later Turker produced another great save to deny Kirk Millar.

The keeper was also called into action to keep out substitute Matthew Shevlin and further efforts from Millar and Cooper.

But David Healy's men were not done just yet as Cooper made it 6-0 with eight minutes to go from Millar's low cross.

And the wideman made it seven on 88 minutes with a trademark goal picking the ball up on the right before cutting inside and drilling low and hard past Turker.

The result leaves Linfield two points behind league leaders Coleraine ahead of their meeting at The Showgrounds on Saturday.