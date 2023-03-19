News you can trust since 1737
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago US President Joe Biden welcomes Vladimir Putin ICC arrest warrant
14 minutes ago Duran Duran to reform with guitarist Andy Taylor for new album
15 minutes ago Gary Lineker wasn’t on Match of The Day - here’s why
18 minutes ago ‘Armageddon alert’: UK primed for mobile phone public warning siren
1 hour ago Fleur East sends fans into a frenzy with X-rated confession
20 hours ago Donald Trump calls for ‘protest’ saying he expects arrest in days

Man Utd boss Erik Ten Hag pleased with progress of ‘more dominant’ Harry Maguire

Erik Ten Hag has praised the progress made by Harry Maguire despite the Manchester United captain continuing to play a bit part role.

By Eleanor Crooks, PA
Published 19th Mar 2023, 10:31 GMT- 2 min read

The central defender made only his 11th start of the season in the 1-0 victory over Real Betis in the Europa League on Thursday, with just five of those starts coming in the Premier League.

Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane have been Ten Hag’s first-choice partnership, with Victor Lindelof also providing competition along with full-back Luke Shaw.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ten Hag said: “I am really happy with the progress Harry is making, he is more dominant and dictating, taking more initiative in the training space. I think also we have seen it in Seville against Betis where he showed leadership, especially in aspects of initiative and dictation of the game.”

Harry Maguire of Manchester United reacts during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 leg two match between Real Betis and Manchester United at Estadio Benito Villamarin.
Harry Maguire of Manchester United reacts during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 leg two match between Real Betis and Manchester United at Estadio Benito Villamarin.
Harry Maguire of Manchester United reacts during the UEFA Europa League round of 16 leg two match between Real Betis and Manchester United at Estadio Benito Villamarin.
Most Popular

Winger Facundo Pellistri made his first start for the club in Seville after a lively European debut in the home leg.

The 21-year-old Uruguayan again impressed and could be given more chances with Alejandro Garnacho joining the injured list, while Antony is a doubt for Sunday’s FA Cup quarter-final against Fulham through illness.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ten Hag sent a warning to Pellistri that he must seize every chance he gets if he is to carve out a future for himself at Old Trafford.

“You have to deserve it and you have to gather it by yourself,” said the Dutchman.

“We will help him with the culture, the way of play, the coaches, really working hard for them. But the players have to take their chances, they have to deserve their chances by performing every day on and off the pitch.

“He has the abilities to do it, like others coming up from the youth like Garnacho, like Kobbie Mainoo. Pellistri is also one of them, and there are more who can do it. But you have to contribute to the team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Manchester United is not a place where we can have the patience to try one for 10 games – you have to perform.”

Ten Hag insisted, though, that his patience is not yet wearing thin with Anthony Martial, who is still not ready to return from his latest injury lay-off.

“I believe in him. Every time he is available, he really gave a good contribution to the team performance,” said the United boss.

Harry MaguireEuropa LeaguePremier League