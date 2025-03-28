Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Jim Magilton says Cliftonville will look forward to the Irish Cup final “with bells on” after sealing a 3-0 victory against Ards at Windsor Park.

Here’s what he had to say after Joe Gormley, Alex Parsons and Ryan Corrigan found the back of the net against their Championship opponents.

PROFESSIONAL PERFORMANCE?

"It was, yeah.

Jim Magilton salutes the Cliftonville crowd after the Reds reached the Irish Cup final

"We were very aware of Ards' strengths and they would come into the game buoyant and confident as winning games breeds that.

"We talked about tempo, possession of the ball, movement and we talked about trying to be really clinical and we were sloppy at times but then we got Rory (Hale) into a really great area and it's a fantastic run and a magnificent finish by Joe (Gormley) again.

"Ards did present problems after the break and we knew they were going to come out.

"They had their moments but we managed to see it out and Rory and Joe then had wonderful assists.

"Big occasions and pressure - these two stand up and enjoy it and they love it. When it matters most they enjoy it.

NOT THINK IT WAS A GOOD PERFORMANCE?

"I'm always thinking about moments.

"Everything we talked about during the week in all the preparation we did...we did play it out perfectly.

"The credit goes to the players and I've no hesitation in saying it.

"There are certain things we could have done better and the one criticism would have been more clinical in front of goal.

"We did have opportunities and at 1-0 it's still precarious...but to be fair to them they came out, had a go and had one or two chances.

"We managed to see it out and then we had those moments of brilliance, which makes the difference.

ENJOY RUN-IN TO THE FINAL MORE THAN LAST YEAR?

"I absolutely loved it last year.

"If you looked at the journey last year...we had four Premiership clubs and Premiership club-in-waiting Portadown.

"It's really important - and I reinforced that in the changing room - that these are the magic moments.

"Opportunities like these aren't afforded to everyone and they have to embrace it and enjoy it, which we will.