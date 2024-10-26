Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels beamed with delight after his side recovered from a one-goal deficit to beat Glentoran at The Showgrounds.

Here’s what he had to say after Matthew Shevlin’s brace earned a 2-1 win at a rainy Ballycastle Road.

DELIGHTED WITH THE MANNER OF THE VICTORY?

"Obviously coming from behind is a sign of character.

Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels praised his side's character after the 2-1 win against Glentoran at The Showgrounds

"I felt in the first-half, there was nothing in the game, just the one set-piece goal.

"I felt we maybe conceded too many cheap free-kicks, which led to Glentoran putting the ball into the box from wide areas and we defended five or six, but we got caught out with (Frankie) Hvid who is a big threat to deal with.

"We went in 1-0 down in a game that had nothing in it...Shevlin had one big chance before the break but there was nothing in it.

"We had to react and show character. I asked the players at half-time if they believed that they could win the game and they said yes.

"They had to go out and prove that and Shevlin has popped up twice with big moments.

"He worked so hard throughout the game and he deserves success, goals and thankfully he got that today.

REWARDED FOR PERSEVERANCE?

"Glentoran are a good team with good players and they are a difficult opponent.

"After being away from home for five games in a row, we wanted to get back and try to show the fans our reaction to losing our last game against Cliftonville.

"I think we did that today.

MATTHEW SHEVLIN'S GOALS:

"His goals to games ratio is fantastic and has been for a number of years now.

"We know that if we can try to keep getting him in those areas, then he will deliver for us.

"Our concern is that we are completely decimated at the back. Cameron Stewart, Lyndon Kane, Graham Kelly are big misses for us and then Jack Scott had to go off at half-time.

"We ended up playing three midfielders at the back during the game.

"Ciaron Harkin has done brilliant at right-back, Senan Devine at 17-years-old has been tremendous and looks so assured, so we've had to adapt and play players out of position.