Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Declan Devine says his Glentoran side failed to match what they were doing in the first-half after Matthew Shevlin’s double earned Coleraine all three points at The Showgrounds

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s what he had to say after the full-time whistle.

DISAPPOINTED WITH THE OUTCOME:

"We've caused our own problems for ourselves.

Glentoran manager Declan Devine said he was frustrated and annoyed after his side's 2-1 defeat to Coleraine

"The two goals we gave away were totally unacceptable.

"We were well in control of the game, found ourselves a goal up and we didn't do the things in the second-half that got us a goal up.

"As I say, the defending for the two goals is really, really poor on our behalf and not acceptable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Our reaction in terms of our entries into the final third...we didn't have enough quality in the final third to get the second goal.

"We were very passive, we kept going back, getting ourselves into good areas and not putting the ball into the box.

"I'm really frustrated, really frustrated, really annoyed...and it's not acceptable.

"We were a goal up last week and ended up dropping points.

"We were a goal up today at half-time and ended up losing the game, so it's something we won't accept and make sure it doesn't happen again.

MANNER AND TIMING OF THE GOALS:

"They were really poor goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Their young left-back, who played great, travels 60 or 70 yards with the ball and we didn't engage or stop him.

"The ball came into the box too easily and we didn't defend it well enough.

"The second one is a second phase from a set-piece, and again, we switched off and it's not acceptable.

"We've done a lot of work in preparation for this game and we had the game in our hands and let it slip through.

HOW DO YOU CORRECT THAT?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have to make sure we get back to training on Monday and we put it right.

"We can't keep making the same mistakes. I think over the course of October we've been reasonably good.