MANAGER'S VERDICT: Declan Devine labels goals as 'unacceptable' in defeat at the Coleraine Showgrounds
Here’s what he had to say after the full-time whistle.
DISAPPOINTED WITH THE OUTCOME:
"We've caused our own problems for ourselves.
"The two goals we gave away were totally unacceptable.
"We were well in control of the game, found ourselves a goal up and we didn't do the things in the second-half that got us a goal up.
"As I say, the defending for the two goals is really, really poor on our behalf and not acceptable.
"Our reaction in terms of our entries into the final third...we didn't have enough quality in the final third to get the second goal.
"We were very passive, we kept going back, getting ourselves into good areas and not putting the ball into the box.
"I'm really frustrated, really frustrated, really annoyed...and it's not acceptable.
"We were a goal up last week and ended up dropping points.
"We were a goal up today at half-time and ended up losing the game, so it's something we won't accept and make sure it doesn't happen again.
MANNER AND TIMING OF THE GOALS:
"They were really poor goals.
"Their young left-back, who played great, travels 60 or 70 yards with the ball and we didn't engage or stop him.
"The ball came into the box too easily and we didn't defend it well enough.
"The second one is a second phase from a set-piece, and again, we switched off and it's not acceptable.
"We've done a lot of work in preparation for this game and we had the game in our hands and let it slip through.
HOW DO YOU CORRECT THAT?
"We have to make sure we get back to training on Monday and we put it right.
"We can't keep making the same mistakes. I think over the course of October we've been reasonably good.
"We've been picking up points and had a couple of good wins but we've been severely punished with the fine margins today.
