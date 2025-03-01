Niall Currie pulled no punches after his Portadown team were beaten at The Showgrounds. (Photo: DK Sports Media)

Portadown boss Niall Currie was critical of his side’s performance as they were beaten by Coleraine at The Showgrounds.

Here’s what he had to say after goals from Ronan Doherty and Jamie Glackin gave the hosts a 2-0 win.

THOUGHTS ON THE GAME:

"Frustrating is probably putting it kindly.

"It's hugely, hugely disappointing and that's the poorest performance we've had all season.

"I'm absolutely infuriated to be honest with you. The magnitude of the game today was that we could have created a big situation by putting Coleraine out of the mix in regards to the top-six.

"But I think we just need to get back to basics. They were hungry and wanted it more and we had the opposite.

"It absolutely falls on me. It's my job but I'm speechless as that second-half was like something you'd watch in a pre-season game, where a Championship club comes up to play a Premiership club.

"We had no urgency about us and I'm hugely disappointed by the players today.

"They've been wonderful all season but today was totally unacceptable. It's as simple as that and I won't stand for that.

SECOND-HALF PERFORMANCE:

"I thought the last 25 minutes...actually I don't have the words for it. I'm hugely disappointed.

"This is football and we are on the back of three or four really good performances and we didn't turn up today.

"You can give Coleraine all the plaudits of the day, of course, as they deserved their victory but we never laid a glove on them.

"The last 15 or 20 minutes of that game was unacceptable. Our supporters came up here and paid into the game and I know that feeling as I've done it plenty of times.

"Did we give them anything to shout about today? No, nothing.

"We gave them nothing so far as I'm concerned, it's a huge apology from us.

HOW DO YOU EXPLAIN THE PERFORMANCE?

"I didn't see that coming today.

"I don't ever hang my players out to dry...but sometimes you have to call it how you see it.

"We were extremely, extremely disappointing today but it was the manner of it.

"Listen you lose games of football...but did we go out on anything today? No.

"We went out with a whimper and that's the frustrating and disappointing thing for me.

"I know I'm disappointed but we will get over it and move on.

"We can't be registering a performance like that again.