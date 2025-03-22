Portadown manager Niall Currie on his side's result and performance at the Coleraine Showgrounds

Portadown manager Niall Currie has called for fresh investment in the local area in terms of facilities after watching his side lose out at Coleraine.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A second-half goal from Dylan Boyle proved to be the difference as the Ports failed to qualify for the top-six.

THOUGHTS ON THE GAME:

"We're disappointed but it's nowhere near the end of the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm extremely proud of them, they have been magnificent all season.

"We are a newly promoted squad and a newly built squad, we brought in 17 or 18 players, so to be in the position we are I'm extremely proud of them. I couldn't be more proud of them.

"Today was an extremely frustrating day for everyone. Neither side really created anything, it was one of those days where it was going to be one goal to nick it.

"We didn't have enough in the final third today. We broke the play up and transitioned really well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We won the ball back on numerous occasions but ended up making the wrong decisions when we got higher up the pitch.

"We didn't have the quality in the last third if we're being perfectly honest.

NEED FOR INVESTMENT:

"I don't want our supporters to think this season is going to end up a disappointment.

"The fact we're sitting in this situation today is great testament to the players.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We get them for an hour and a half on a half pitch at the Annagh on a Tuesday and the same on a Thursday, there's not a lot of other clubs like that.

"People talk about clubs needing funding from the government...Portadown hasn't been invested in a very long time.

"We don't have a 3g or a training facility. In my opinion we should be at the top of the list for the funding that's available.

"We desperately need investment into the town. We have a huge fanbase and a wonderful stadium.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"For me this is a better league with Portadown in it as we're a big club which brings fans to games, but we need help.