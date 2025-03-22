MANAGER'S VERDICT: Niall Currie says Portadown's season is far from over despite top-six hopes being dashed at Coleraine
A second-half goal from Dylan Boyle proved to be the difference as the Ports failed to qualify for the top-six.
THOUGHTS ON THE GAME:
"We're disappointed but it's nowhere near the end of the world.
"I'm extremely proud of them, they have been magnificent all season.
"We are a newly promoted squad and a newly built squad, we brought in 17 or 18 players, so to be in the position we are I'm extremely proud of them. I couldn't be more proud of them.
"Today was an extremely frustrating day for everyone. Neither side really created anything, it was one of those days where it was going to be one goal to nick it.
"We didn't have enough in the final third today. We broke the play up and transitioned really well.
"We won the ball back on numerous occasions but ended up making the wrong decisions when we got higher up the pitch.
"We didn't have the quality in the last third if we're being perfectly honest.
NEED FOR INVESTMENT:
"I don't want our supporters to think this season is going to end up a disappointment.
"The fact we're sitting in this situation today is great testament to the players.
"We get them for an hour and a half on a half pitch at the Annagh on a Tuesday and the same on a Thursday, there's not a lot of other clubs like that.
"People talk about clubs needing funding from the government...Portadown hasn't been invested in a very long time.
"We don't have a 3g or a training facility. In my opinion we should be at the top of the list for the funding that's available.
"We desperately need investment into the town. We have a huge fanbase and a wonderful stadium.
"For me this is a better league with Portadown in it as we're a big club which brings fans to games, but we need help.
"I hope the powers that be see we need help. We're training in other people's venues. I'm hoping we can get a new pitch at the club at least which the whole town can use. That excites me.
