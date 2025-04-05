Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dean Shiels says his Coleraine side netted the winner against Dungannon Swifts against the run of play as they edged a 3-2 classic on the Ballycastle Road.

Here’s what he had to say after the full-time whistle as Jamie Glackin’s goal settled matters on the Ballycastle Road.

THOUGHTS ON THE GAME:

"We started the game so well, got two goals ahead and went in search of a third.

Coleraine head coach Dean Shiels

"I thought we were really comfortable at that stage, were on the front foot and most of the attacking play was in Dungannon's territory.

"Their goal was an exceptional one from John McGovern which completely turned the game.

"There was an aspect of stick or twist; do we push or do we keep what we have for that period.

"There wasn't much in the rest of the first-half...but in the second-half I thought we started well again without really hurting them.

"I felt as if we then became edgy, we let them back into it and it's just about finding a way.

"That's what it's been the last few weeks in regards to finding ways to win games, whatever it takes.

"The quality that we have, whether it's Jamie Glackin, Matthew Shevlin or Declan McManus, we know if we can get them into those areas, then we will score goals.

"I think that's what happened and we needed it at that stage as Dungannon were pressing really hard, and I think our winner came against the run of play.

UP TO FOURTH:

"I had no doubts about the group whatsoever.

"We had to stick to the process in regards to we were playing catch up because we had the transformation in the summer and we were never going to hit the ground running.

"We had to bed new players in and we've gradually got there.

"I think we've gone from 8th to 4th really quickly in regards to the momentum we have and the process which the players always believed in.

"Now we are fourth...we can keep looking up the way.

LARNE NEXT:

"Three points would put us one away from Larne.

"It's crazy that we are only five points off second again.

"We want to keep trying to finish the season as high as we can.

"We had a lot of players who were battered and bruised...we had to take about five changes.