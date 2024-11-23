Carrick 'keeper Ross Glendinning failed to keep out James Knowles' free-kick for Dungannon Swifts

Rodney McAree believes Dungannon Swifts’ triumph at Carrick Rangers was probably their best win of the campaign as James Knowles’ free-kick was the difference in east Antrim.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s what he had to say after the 1-0 victory at Taylors Avenue.

THOUGHTS ON THE MATCH:

"With all due respect I don't think I’ve ever come here and witnessed a great game of football as such, and probably the overnight rain didn't help either.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We always had an idea in our head that we wanted to come here and set up a wee bit differently than we have during the rest of the season and make ourselves harder to beat. Thankfully it worked.

"I always thought one goal would win it. We got fortunate with the goal. Decky (Dunne) nearly did the same thing down our end thankfully we got a bit of luck today.

"I think it's probably our best three points of the season in terms of where it's at and how hard we had to work for it.

IMPRESSIVE LEAGUE POSITION:

"At this moment in time we've done really well getting the points today takes us above a couple of teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We want to try and stay there for as long as we can. I don't think we'll finish third, but if we can stay there as long as we can we'll hopefully not filter too far back down the table and looking over our shoulders like we have done in previous years.

"It's a difficult league because if we hadn't won and results go against you elsewhere then you're suddenly only seven points off the bottom two.

"So it's important that when we get the opportunity to pick up points we take it.

TOP SIX A POSSIBILITY?

"I don't know if top six is realistic. We have a good squad of players and all we want to be is competitive and enjoy what we're doing. I thought we were competitive today and we'll have to be competitive again next week to get something out of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We can't get too carried away, we just have to focus on the next match. We lost three on the bounce if we hadn't won the next then all of a sudden you're struggling to get out of it.