The 32-year-old was forced off in the first half of June’s Champions League final triumph against Inter Milan and did not play a single minute of pre-season.

De Bruyne returned from that hamstring issue as a second-half substitute in the Community Shield shoot-out loss to Arsenal and captained the side against Burnley in Friday’s Premier League opener.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the Belgium playmaker only lasted 23 minutes at Turf Moor, where seemingly out of nothing he signalled to the bench that he had felt something.

Manchester City's Kevin De Bruyne reacts after sustaining an injury during the Premier League match against Burnley at Turf Moor

Guardiola said after the game at Burnley that the issue related to the same hamstring and would see him miss a few weeks, but it appears worse than first feared.

“It’s serious, the injury,” the City boss said. “We have to decide if it’s surgery or not surgery, but it will be a few months out.”

Guardiola said that decision will be taken in the “next days” and De Bruyne faces “three or four months out” if he goes under the knife.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Ramon (Cugat) saw the images,” Guardiola said of his go-to doctor in Barcelona.

“He didn’t personally (do anything) and they have two or three doctors have the same opinion, more or less, what they have to do.”

Guardiola was speaking on the eve of City’s first ever UEFA Super Cup appearance, with De Bruyne’s injury leaving him clearly downbeat in Greece.

“I have to say the injury for Kevin is a sore blow for us, so he’s a big loss,” Guardiola said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Kevin has specific qualities that you can lose for one game, two games, but for a long time is really, really tough for us.

“But at the same time you have to look forward and of course you have alternatives there with different skills because the skills for Kevin are irreplaceable.

“But you have different talent players so it’s an opportunity. Life gives you that.”

Asked if the injury was down to bad luck or De Bruyne returning too soon, Guardiola shot back: “Give me 25 days of preparation and he will not be injured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Before I take the decision I spoke to the doctors, the physios with him and he told me ‘I feel good, I feel good’.

“So, I said ‘ok, it’ s better start then half-time (take him off) but unfortunately it happened.”

Phil Foden looks primed to step up in that role but the severity of De Bruyne’s injury could see City look at a signing before the window closes.

“We will see,” he said. “After what happened, we haven’t talked with Txiki (Begiristain, City sporting director).

“We will see the chances and possibilities. We will see.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

De Bruyne looks set to miss City’s entire Champions League group stage and potentially December’s Club World Cup on top of domestic matters.

The severity of the Belgium playmaker’s injury is a big setback and came as a surprise to team-mate Rodri.

“Well, I didn’t know it was that much, honestly,” he said. “What can I say? I mean, he is one of the most important players of the club.